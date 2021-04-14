Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sony by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,043,000 after buying an additional 156,980 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,457,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,385,000 after purchasing an additional 154,649 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 922,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Sony by 20,822.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 721,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sony by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,706,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $111.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.