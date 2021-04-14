UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in American Well by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Well by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares in the company, valued at $82,052,252.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $5,868,887.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,010,757 shares in the company, valued at $26,714,307.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock valued at $59,291,818.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

