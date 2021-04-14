HelloGold (HGT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $642,515.09 and approximately $330.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00058252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.54 or 0.00618644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00032321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00037110 BTC.

HelloGold Coin Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HelloGold is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

