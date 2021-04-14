Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,385 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of JHMU opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

