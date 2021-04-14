iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $115.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $77.43 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,862,000 after acquiring an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $91,506,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

