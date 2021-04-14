Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.