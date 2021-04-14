Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 10.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) was down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 11,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 676,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.