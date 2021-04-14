Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.97

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.97 and last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 63126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPSGY shares. Nord/LB upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

