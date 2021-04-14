Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) were down 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 446,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 36,083,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Genius Brands International by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,038 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

