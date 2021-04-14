Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.46

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.46 and last traded at $188.33, with a volume of 12617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.97.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.85.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

