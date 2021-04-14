Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.69

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 16359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,383 shares of company stock worth $5,363,925 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

