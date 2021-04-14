National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.89

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.89 and last traded at $41.53, with a volume of 377068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,656,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,234,000 after buying an additional 544,625 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,817,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,426,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after acquiring an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

