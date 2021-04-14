CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $18,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.49. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.86.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.