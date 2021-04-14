Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.10 Million in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

