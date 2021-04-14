Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 149,300 Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 149,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. Also, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $763,803.74. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of AROC opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.