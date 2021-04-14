Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,961 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

