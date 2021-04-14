Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AFX stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Wednesday. Alpha FX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,565 ($20.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,269.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.34 million and a P/E ratio of 43.11.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.