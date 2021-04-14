Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AFX stock opened at GBX 1,300 ($16.98) on Wednesday. Alpha FX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 630 ($8.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,565 ($20.45). The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,324.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,269.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £532.34 million and a P/E ratio of 43.11.
Alpha FX Group Company Profile
