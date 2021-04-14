PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Lillard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.