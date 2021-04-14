JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JUSC stock opened at GBX 450.99 ($5.89) on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 452 ($5.91). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.71. The company has a market capitalization of £286.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.