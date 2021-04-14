BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) Announces Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc (LON:BRLA) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BRLA opened at GBX 376.02 ($4.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 256.27 ($3.35) and a one year high of GBX 427.79 ($5.59). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 366.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.36.

In related news, insider Craig Cleland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

