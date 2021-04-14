Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR)

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macro Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Macro Enterprises from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Macro Enterprises stock opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.20 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28. Macro Enterprises has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$3.08.

Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

