Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc (LON:FEET) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FEET opened at GBX 1,355.25 ($17.71) on Wednesday. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 940 ($12.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,515 ($19.79). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,336.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,330.56.
About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust
Featured Article: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.