Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.14 million, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

