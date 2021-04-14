Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.37. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 132,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 393,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

