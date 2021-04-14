Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $231,086,000 after acquiring an additional 602,926 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,025,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after acquiring an additional 103,327 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 818,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 118,082 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 756,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

