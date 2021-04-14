Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Teledyne Technologies worth $76,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $423.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.22. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $428.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

