Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 62,232 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $82,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 359.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 204,112 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

