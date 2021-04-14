Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

XOM stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

