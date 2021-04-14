Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,364,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 256,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,392,611. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

