Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $79,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of FDS opened at $311.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.73 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $3,169,878 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

