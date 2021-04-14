Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $24,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 75,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $343.49 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.75.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

