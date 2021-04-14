Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.31.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
