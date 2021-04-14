Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Cut to “Underperform” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.75.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$20.03 on Tuesday. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$12.00 and a 52-week high of C$20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.0637587 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.68%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

