Short Interest in AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Declines By 99.4%

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the March 15th total of 251,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,968,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGFAF stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

AgraFlora Organics International Company Profile

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

