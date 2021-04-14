Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.
NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
