Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

