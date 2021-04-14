CIBC Boosts Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$39.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.70.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$32.29 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$10.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$685.90 million and a PE ratio of 18.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.