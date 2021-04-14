OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 3.6%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s stock price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.55 and last traded at $51.14. 6,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 292,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $863.88 million, a PE ratio of -135.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

