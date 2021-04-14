Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,482 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $23,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

