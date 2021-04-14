DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1,746.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,598 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after buying an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,501,000 after acquiring an additional 240,722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,848,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,462,000 after acquiring an additional 702,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 127.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.43.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

