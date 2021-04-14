DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,651 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.