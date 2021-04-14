Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 7.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 45,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,785,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

LU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $64,237,000.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

