Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $115.71

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$115.71 and last traded at C$115.63, with a volume of 738478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.96.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.56. The company has a market cap of C$73.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

