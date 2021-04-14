NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) updated its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NREF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

NREF opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

