Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.44.

Several research firms recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:XM opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

