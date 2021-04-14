Morgan Stanley Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $90.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Paychex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.00.

PAYX stock opened at $96.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after purchasing an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

