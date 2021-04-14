iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.09.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

