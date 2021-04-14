Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of MESO opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 173,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mesoblast by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.