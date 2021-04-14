Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

REPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Repsol from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repsol has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Repsol stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

