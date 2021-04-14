Prosper Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Prosper has a total market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prosper has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $2.21 or 0.00003423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00066493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00058036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00277436 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PROSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.