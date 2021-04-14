PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $7,969,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

