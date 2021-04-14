PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $7,969,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
